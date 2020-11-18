Don’t use your position to abuse rights of others, Okowa tells Army

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has told officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces not use their position to abuse the rights of others in the society, enjoining them to be humane in the discharge of their official responsibilities.

Okowa who spoke during the flag-off of the Nigeria Army’s Operation Crocodile Smile VI at the army super camp located at kilometre 11, Asaba/Benin Expressway, Asaba, held that men of the Nigerian Armed forces should not abuse the position they are given.

The Governor who was represented at the ceremony by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chiedu Ebie, said that the advice became imperative because the society has become more conscious of their rights and how they want to be secured.

While applauding the Nigerian Army, especially the 63 Brigade, Asaba, for the event, he disclosed that the exercise, (Operation Crocodile Smile VI) was necessary as it showed the bond between the Nigerian Army and the society.

He, therefore, commended the military authorities for being conscious of the need for peace and security in the state and for contributing to the ‘Stronger Delta Agenda’ of the state government.

Okowa said: “I assure the Nigerian Army of this administration’s constant support as you continue to engage in intensive security duties in the state. I commend the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai for his thoughtfulness and strategic foresight in conducting Exercise Crocodile Smile VI ahead of the yuletide.

“From antecedents, the security issues prevalent within the yuletide are not lost on any of us as criminal elements move to amass wealth through underhanded means during the period”.

The governor who noted that Exercise Crocodile Smile VI was a welcome development that had promised to ensure that criminal elements had no safe haven within the festive period, urged citizens of the state to be security-conscious and cooperate with security operatives at all levels to stop criminal elements in their tracks.

Speaking earlier, the 63 Brigade Commander of the Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Jallo said that the exercise was an annual event that would dovetail into promoting sustainable peace and unity, pointing out that the exercise under the brigade was for the entire state.

Brig. Gen. Jallo disclosed that the Operation Crocodile Smile VI was very unique as it has provided a veritable platform to exhibit the cordial relationship between the Nigerian Army and other sister security agencies in the state which, he said, was quite commendable.

He lauded the state government for its sustained support to the 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, assuring that officers and men in the brigade would continue to do their best in the discharge of their duties.

The highlight of the ceremony was the official flag-off of the exercise by the representative of the governor, Mr Chiedu Ebie shortly after being conducted round various facilities at the super camp by the Brigade Commander, Brig. Gen. Jallo.

Vanguard News Nigeria

