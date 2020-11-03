Don calls for collaboration in rebuilding Nigeria’s image abroad

Kindly Share This Story:

ABUJA- THE Director of National Education Academy, Professor Adams Agahiu, has sought greater collaboration of Nigerians with the Federal Ministry Foreign Affairs in rebuilding Nigeria image abroad.

Mr. Agahiu stated this during an interaction with media representatives in Abuja.

This was as he praised the efforts of Foreign Affairs Minister,Geoffrey Onyeama, whose partnership with the international community to end poverty, fight inequalities and tackle climate change in the country,he said,was yielding positive results.

According to him, “The high-level meeting on financing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at the 73rd Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York, USA is a step forward in making Nigeria great again”.

“In the past, Nigerians were hounded into prison yards and branded like criminals wherever they go abroad. However, all these have changed recently owing to the concerted efforts by the foreign affairs ministry in creating new image for the nation, he said”

He added that:“It is a good development that Nigerians are being respected abroad nowadays and accorded some level of dignity wherever they are doing their legitimate businesses.”

Professor Agahiu appealed to Nigerians in diaspora to cooperate with the foreign affairs minister to change the narratives permanently”.

He urged the Nigerian government ‘to create an enabling global environment and global partnership for development, balanced against the increased emphasis being placed on domestic resource mobilization.”

