Doctors in Ondo protest unpaid 4-month salaries

Resident Doctors at the Ondo State University Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH), Akure, have gone on strike, warning that the hospital will be shut down over unpaid salaries.

The doctors, who marched to the office of the Chief Medical Director, said they are owed four months’ salaries.

The doctors began the strike on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, and threatened to embark on an indefinite strike on Nov. 9, 2020.

They decried a situation where other health workers under the health management board are receiving their salaries regularly.

The spokesman of the aggrieved doctors, Dr Taiwo Olagbe, appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to prevail on the state government to settle their unpaid salaries.

Addressing the doctors, the Physician in Charge of UNIMED, Akure, Dr Adesina Adetan, said the government will soon streamline their payment system with those of other workers in the state. (NAN)

vanguardngr.com

