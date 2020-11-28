Diri assures on autonomy of Bayelsa judiciary

Kindly Share This Story:

By Samuel Oyadongha – Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said his administration is committed to ensuring the autonomy of the judicial arm of government in the state.

Diri, who described the judiciary as very crucial to the development of any society, gave the assurance at the state High Court during the commencement of activities marking the 2020/21 Legal Year.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, said the importance of the judiciary cannot be over-emphasised given its role as the custodian of the Constitution and guarantor of fundamental human rights.

Describing himself as a beneficiary of the judiciary, he commended the judiciary for being forthright against all odds in declaring him the winner of the November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state.

The governor noted that as a country, Nigeria had come a long way, moving from the days when individual interests held sway to a time when all are subject to the laws of the land.

Earlier at an interdenominational service held at the Greater Evangelism World Crusade Church, Opolo, as part of the new legal year activities, Diri stressed the importance of prayer and thanksgiving and promised to support the completion of the district headquarters of the church.

His words: “The importance of the judiciary in any functional society cannot be overemphasised.

“It is the custodian of the Constitution, the guarantor of fundamental human rights of the people and some will go as far as calling it the sanctimonious pillar whose independence remains most necessary to ensure the progress of society.

“As a beneficiary of the fairness of the judiciary, I must commend the diligent and unwavering desire of the judiciary towards delivering justice against all odds.

“The justice system acted as an instrument of God’s desire to lift me up and to lift the people of Bayelsa State when the Supreme Court of Nigeria pronounced its verdict on February 13 reversing the irregularity associated with the November 16 governorship poll.”

Also speaking, the Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, Justice Kate Abiri, lauded the cordial relationship between the judiciary and other arms of government and expressed the optimism that it will even get better in the interest of the state.

She however enumerated some of their challenges to include lack of judges’ quarters, inadequate staff, non-implementation of the judiciary funds management law as well as inadequate revenue and appealed to the governor to come to their aid.

The event was graced by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Abraham Ingobere, some legislators, members of the State Executive Council as well as judges and lawyers among others.

