Dikio’s appointment as PAP boss laudable, says Amaeta

By Adesina Wahab

An ex-militant leader and President, Isoko Youth Renaissance, IYR, Goddey Amaeta, a.ka. Gallant, has thrown his weight behind the appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari of retired Colonel Miland Dikio as the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP.

In a statement issued yesterday, a copy of which was made available to our correspondent, the former agitator said his support for the new PAP boss was borne out of the need to have a competent manager of the programme who has the capacity, character and the wherewithal to take the programme to the next level.

He stressed that the new Amnesty boss had all it takes as a statesman with a large heart to birth a new order in the management of the interventionist agency which he noted had derailed from its original focus.

“A detribalsed Nigerian who served the Nigerian Army meritoriously. Col. Dikio has a lot of workload before him as he takes over the mantle of leadership in an organisation that was bogged down by nepotism and wanton corruption.

“The programme had suffered a lot of setbacks being a victim of the imperfections in “our body polity” and it will take a man vast in human management and with good conscience to rewrite its ugly narratives and redirect the agency to achieve its lofty goals as set out by the federal government,” the Isoko-born former agitator said.

He added that the immediate past management was a huge disappointment to the people of the Niger Delta region.

“Be that as it may, Col. Dikio should be mindful of the banana peels in the amnesty office particularly those rent seeking jobbers who have constituted a major clog in the wheel of progress in the life of the programme,” he advised.

The IYR President called on the acting amnesty boss to as a starting point, call a meeting of all stakeholders in the Amnesty Programme where issues of common interest would be deliberated upon and this he noted should not be done with preference for one group or the other.

He further stressed that the meeting be called along national lines meaning that: “ex-militant leaders in Isoko, Ndokwa, Urhobo, Ijaw, Kalabari…should be represented”, as against lumping up everyone, adding that with the suggested arrangement former warriors would be happy to cooperate with the new management.

He commended President Buhari and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno on their choice of Col. Dikio, noting that since assuming office he had proven that he had what it to takes to be confirmed as a substantive Coordinator and Senior Special Adviser to the President on the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

