Detained Imo lawmaker, attacked colleague with dagger ― Police 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Imo State police command has said that the lawmaker, representing Ohaji/Egbema state constituency, Cyracus Okoro, who was arrested, charged to court and later was granted bail alongside his four aides attacked his colleague, the Deputy speaker, Chyna Iwuayanwu, with a dagger.

The state police public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikekwo, explained this in his statement to newsmen at Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

According to the police image maker, the incident which happened at government house, followed the impeachment of the former speaker of the House, Chiji Collins, where the other lawmakers were about to present the new speaker to the governor of the state, Hope Uzodimma.

The police said: “For the purpose of clarity, the Command received a report from the Principal Chief Security Officer to the Governor, DSP Adamu Shaba, that after the impeachment of the former speaker, Hon. Chiji Collins and the subsequent election of the new speaker, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem, the house members moved to the Government House to present the new speaker to the Governor.

“He further stated that one of the house members, Hon Cyriacus Okoro ‘m’ appeared in the company of four (4) of his aides, armed with a dagger hitherto conceal in a walking stick and stones, and assaulted the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amarachi Iwuanyanwu.

“In the process he injured one Fahad Bature ‘m’, an operative of the Department of State Security (DSS) and one Uzoigwe Emmanuel a driver attached to government house.

“Pursuant to the report, the Commissioner of Police CP Isaac O. Akinmoyede ordered an investigation into the matter at the conclusion of which the suspects were arraigned in court.”

The police said it would continue to uphold “The constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which empowers the Nigeria Police to arrest and investigate anyone found fomenting trouble anywhere within Nigeria, or arrest and investigate any allegations against any person(s) such as the case in question. The Command shall continue to ensure that justice is done to anyone seeking for it.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to disregard all the falsehood being spread across social media platforms as well as other media. The Commands loyalty to “ndi Imo” and the Nigeria nation remains absolute please.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: