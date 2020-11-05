Desist from fake news, inciting statements, Nsukka Muslim leader tells faithful

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief Imam and leader of Nsukka Muslim community in Enugu State, Alhaji Yakubu Omeh, Thursday, urged the Muslim faithful in the state to desist from the spread of fake news and other inciting statement capable of throwing the state into violence.

While calling for calm over the violence which erupted between a commercial tricycle operator identified as Kelechi Ugwuoke, and a Muslim trader, Aisha on Saturday which led to the destruction of two mosques in Nsukka, the Imam said normalcy has returned in the community following the timely intervention of government and religious bodies in the state.

The Muslim leader while stating that the Enugu State Government has promised to rebuild the mosques and replace other items lost to the violence, confirmed that no life was lost in the incident and that the community is safe.

Part of the statement reads “We wish to inform the general public that the people of Nsukka Muslim community is safe and all sort of differences have been resolved.

“The unfortunate incidence that took place on Saturday 31st Oct, 2020, which one thing led to the other between a keke man and a Muslim resulted in destruction of properties of Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba Muslims and Mosques which were condemned by all, as one or two people that carried it out did not act on everyone’s interest.

“The local government chairman, security personnels, Nsukka youths, Christian societies and other organizations all combined to stop further destruction of properties, and we really appreciate all their efforts. We thank God no life was lost.

“Be it as it may, the state and local government authorities have promised to not only rebuild the mosques immediately but to provide a better and equipped one. The lost properties will also be taken care of.

“We plead with everyone to tread with peace. Anyone, within or far, should not act directly or indirectly as a retaliation to this incident or bear any grudges, as you are not representing our interest which is peace and that has already been established. We are peaceful, our religion (Islam) teaches peace. We have lived in peace for ages and we will continue to.

“We urge us all to desist from violence, fake news, impulsiveness and any kind of incitement. Let’s not be what we condemn. LET LOVE LEAD. Thanks.”

