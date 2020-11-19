Deshinor, Prince of Afro-pop returns with new EP

Kindly Share This Story:

Armed with 7 years of experience in the music business, Deshinor says he’s out to stake a claim for the Afropop throne with his new EP – Desh.

Leading out with crispy visuals for Pemi – the leading single off the EP, the 2017 Most Promising Act to Watch, Nigeria Entertainment Awards, USA act is living up to his potential.

READ ALSO:

From the inspirational Adura and Ire, the romantic tunes, Gawu and Fade to the infectious No Vacancy, the 7 track EP is looking like a stellar all-round project to set the Smartworks records act on his way to the top.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: