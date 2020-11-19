Breaking News
Deshinor, Prince of Afro-pop returns with new EP

Armed with 7 years of experience in the music business, Deshinor says he’s out to stake a claim for the Afropop throne with his new EP – Desh.

Leading out with crispy visuals for Pemi – the leading single off the EP, the 2017 Most Promising Act to Watch, Nigeria Entertainment Awards, USA act is living up to his potential.

From the inspirational Adura and Ire, the romantic tunes, Gawu and Fade to the infectious No Vacancy, the 7 track EP is looking like a stellar all-round project to set the Smartworks records act on his way to the top.

