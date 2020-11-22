Describing a woman’s “beauty” as “sexy” totally inappropriate – Luchy Donalds

Kindly Share This Story:

Luchy Donalds is an embodiment of beauty and brain, who is gently warming her way into the hearts of many movie lovers. The girl from Owerri North local government area of Imo State started acting in 2014 and has some awards to her name. In this interview with Potpourri, she lets us into her private and the public world.

Can you remember your first film and what the experience was like?

Yes, I do. It’s called “Investigator”. At that time, I was on Facebook, and a producer saw my post and asked if I would like to act and I said yes. He sent me a script and that was how I landed my first role. I got there and while I filming on set, another producer saw me, commended on my acting and gave me another script. That was it. My career just started like that!

What are the films you have featured and produced?

I have featured in over 200 films so I cannot remember all. I remember “Mr Arrogant”, it was my first film Some of my works include, “The Miss & The Mistress”, “Kong’s Wife”, Chisom the Wife material, Too hard to forget”, “Forgiven Heart”, “Eno my Calabar Love”, etc. I am yet to produce. That is one lane I’m not in a hurry to take. I will produce when I am ready. I love all my movies and each character I played matters a lot.

As an actress, what is your selling point?

My face, my beautiful body figure. God Almighty has blessed me with beauty and I know that goes a long way but most importantly is my talent. This is paramount because with beauty and no talent, your brand as an actor will not sell. So my talent speaks for me and that sells me.

Many actresses flaunt their endowments on social media. Where should one draw the lines when flaunting the body?

You see, nowadays, decency has become oldskool to a majority of our society. Do not get me wrong, anybody especially an adult has the right to do anything. For me, it’s okay to look beautiful, to be stylish and fashionable. It’s good for you as an individual, good for the brand you want to build. But what I do not condone is nudity. That is where I draw the line.

Some people see it as an act of desperation, clout chasing, to trend or get traffic on your page. To me, it does not in any way speak well of the person involved and the brand you are trying to build. (One can lose jobs, contracts or endorsement deals with big and reputable companies organizations because no one would want to work with someone that goes naked on the internet).

What are the high and low moments of your career?

My high moments would be when my fans see me out there and rush to always hug me to say hello, low moments would probably be nothing because I can’t remember any.

What does feminism mean to you?

Feminism to me is advocating for the “equal rights” of women. It is about understanding and accepting the equality of the sexes; socially, economically and politically.

What does being sexy mean to you?

Compliments are supposed to be like little confidence boosters. A compliment is when someone expresses their admiration for how well we did something or how well we look. A kind word really does go a long way. Especially, when we are single and it comes from the opposite sex. But not everything that comes from the opposite sex our culture deems endearing is a compliment. Like being called “sexy!” “Sexy” in our society has become a replacement adjective for “beautiful” or “nice-looking”, but I have to be honest with you—this type of compliment to describe a woman’s beauty is totally inappropriate.

For a man to call you (a woman he isn’t married to) “sexy”, is him expressing his unrighteous lustful desires toward you and The Scriptures are clearly against being drawn away by the lusts of the flesh. As women, we are to be respected (and act) as dignified beings created by The Most High. We are to teach others how to respect us by controlling what we allow. And allowing random men to call you “sexy” is a form of disrespect.

What sacrifices have you made in pursuing acting?

To me, the biggest sacrifice I made was time. As an actor and career woman, you will not have time for yourself, your family or friends, for vacations or holiday unless you decide to take time off work which is not so easy.

Does acting pay your bills or something else does?

Acting pays my bills but you know the thing is you will need to be patient to get to the point where you start getting well paid, there’s money in this business, as you grow your price grows. So yeah acting pays my bills.

What is your ultimate dream as an actor?

My ultimate dream is to become Africa’s Best Actor, to break into Hollywood as well. Most importantly to be known as a very deep actor.

