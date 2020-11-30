Breaking News
Translate

Dennis faces fine of 100,000 Euros

On 3:00 amIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Emmanuel Denis, Newcastle United

Emmanuel Dennis should be fined at least 100,000 Euros after he stormed off the team bus for a UEFA Champions League tie, according to a former star of Club Brugge.

This week, Dennis caused a huge uproar when he got off the team bus heading for a Champions League clash after he was not allowed to sit where he wanted.

ALSO READ: Cassava Growers’ Association allay fears of cassava shortage in 2021

He was dropped for the game at Borussia Dortmund, which Club Brugge lost 3-0.

Former Club Brugge star Gert Verheyen has now said the player ought to be hit seriously in the pocket for him to come round to his senses.

“The board has to resolve this matter. The only way to check such behaviour is with a heavy fine”, Verheyen told Het Nieuwsblad

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!