Dennis faces fine of 100,000 Euros

Emmanuel Dennis should be fined at least 100,000 Euros after he stormed off the team bus for a UEFA Champions League tie, according to a former star of Club Brugge.

This week, Dennis caused a huge uproar when he got off the team bus heading for a Champions League clash after he was not allowed to sit where he wanted.

He was dropped for the game at Borussia Dortmund, which Club Brugge lost 3-0.

Former Club Brugge star Gert Verheyen has now said the player ought to be hit seriously in the pocket for him to come round to his senses.

“The board has to resolve this matter. The only way to check such behaviour is with a heavy fine”, Verheyen told Het Nieuwsblad

