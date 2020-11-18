Kindly Share This Story:

Participants of Course 29, National Defence College Abuja have been assured of State Government’s commitments to partner with them to ensure that their study tour of the State achieves its desired results.

The Secretary to the Delta State Government, Mr. Chiedu Ebie gave the assurance when the Participants visited him in his office in Asaba.

Mr. Ebie said the theme of the study tour ‘’promoting Science and Technology Education for the fourth Revolution’ was quite apt considering the fact that the world was at the brink of a technical revolution that would alter the way people live, work and relate with one another.

The SSG said as a result of the on-going technological advancement in the world, the State government had taken proactive steps to promote science and technological education in the State by establishing 25 Technical Colleges across the 25 Local Government Areas in the State, and the creation of a Ministry of Technical Education and a Technical Vocational Education Board (TVEB) to supervise and coordinate the technical colleges and vocational centers.

The SSG also stated that the present administration upgraded the State Directorate of Science and Technology to a full-fledged Ministry that would provide the necessary policy guidelines for the advancement of science and technology in the State.

He assured the Course 29 participants of the National Defense College, Abuja that arrangements have been made with the relevant Ministries and Agencies that have direct bearing with their study tour to enable them have one-on-one interactions with them.

The Team Leader, Course 29, National Defense College, Abuja, Air Commodore Kehinde Gabriel Adebayo said they were in the SSG’s office to intimate him of their study tour of the State aimed at promoting Science and Technology Education for the fourth revolution.

