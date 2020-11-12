Dele Momodu confirms death of ex-Ghanaian President, Rawlings

Kindly Share This Story:

The publisher Ovation magazine, Dele Momodu, has confirmed the death of Jerry Rawlings, ex-Ghanaian President, who died of coronavirus-related complications.

He died at the age of 73. Momodu described the news as the saddest news in 2020.

His words: “The saddest news of this year, my GOD, former PRESIDENT JERRY JOHN RAWLINGS of Ghana has passed on; I’m completely devasted! Good night, an African hero… RIP.

“Africa has lost one of her greatest heroes former PRESIDENT JERRY JOHN RAWLINGS (aka Junior Jesus). For me, he was my personal inspiration. May his soul Rest in Peace.

“I doubt if any other publication ever covered FLT. LT. JERRY JOHN RAWLINGS like Ovation International did… He gave us his longest interview ever, for about 18 hours, spanning five tedious days, talking about the revolution that changed Ghana forever… With Editor Mike Effiong.”

The saddest news of this year, my GOD, former PRESIDENT JERRY JOHN RAWLINGS of Ghana has passed on; I'm completely devastated! Good night, an African hero… RIP. — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) November 12, 2020

Africa has lost one of her greatest heroes former PRESIDENT JERRY JOHN RAWLINGS (aka Junior Jesus). For me, he was my personal inspiration… May his soul Rest in Peace… pic.twitter.com/AMIYLmzYx3 — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) November 12, 2020

I doubt if any other publication ever covered FLT. LT. JERRY JOHN RAWLINGS like Ovation International did… He gave us his longest interview ever, for about 18 hours, spanning five tedious days, talking about the revolution that changed Ghana forever… With Editor Mike Effiong pic.twitter.com/w81vzx8z0T — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) November 12, 2020

I will never forget how I once invited former PRESIDENT JERRY JOHN RAWLINGS to Lagos to deliver a speech at NITESHIFT COLISEUM and he came with his entire family and we had lunch with then GOVERNOR BABATUNDE RAJI FASHOLA at the Marina State House…

UNFORGETTABLE! I doubt if any other publication ever covered FLT. LT. JERRY JOHN RAWLINGS like Ovation International did… He gave us his longest interview ever, for about 18 hours, spanning five tedious days, talking about the revolution that changed Ghana forever… pic.twitter.com/TZi1utyfHV — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) November 12, 2020

Vanguard News Nigeria

