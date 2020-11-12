Breaking News
Dele Momodu confirms death of ex-Ghanaian President, Rawlings

Rawlings

The publisher Ovation magazine, Dele Momodu, has confirmed the death of Jerry Rawlings, ex-Ghanaian President, who died of coronavirus-related complications.

He died at the age of 73. Momodu described the news as the saddest news in 2020.

His words: “The saddest news of this year, my GOD, former PRESIDENT JERRY JOHN RAWLINGS of Ghana has passed on; I’m completely devasted! Good night, an African hero… RIP.

“Africa has lost one of her greatest heroes former PRESIDENT JERRY JOHN RAWLINGS (aka Junior Jesus). For me, he was my personal inspiration. May his soul Rest in Peace.

“I doubt if any other publication ever covered FLT. LT. JERRY JOHN RAWLINGS like Ovation International did… He gave us his longest interview ever, for about 18 hours, spanning five tedious days, talking about the revolution that changed Ghana forever… With Editor Mike Effiong.”

