Defence ministry calls for effective inter-service cooperation among armed forces

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Mr Babangida Hussaini, has advocated for harmonious inter-service cooperation within the Nigerian Armed Forces for effective military operations.

Hussaini made the call during a familiarisation visit to the Nigerian Army Headquarters on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that there was need to work closely toward ensuring peace and security of the country, adding that the ministry had put in place machinery to achieve that.

“On my assumption on duty, I noticed some gaps both horizontally and vertically, and this should not be so.

“We should work together as a team to ensure that the mandate of the armed forces is actualised.

“Also, it is to reaffirm our commitment to do our best to ensure that the services perform their constitutionally assigned mandates efficiently and without distractions,” he said.

Hussaini promised to provide necessary support for the Nigerian Army, its officers, and men.

He, therefore, called for a continuous synergy between the ministry and the Army, for a robust and constructive engagements.

Responding, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, pledged that army would continue to work with the ministry to ensure that it discharge its constitutional duties effectively.

Buratai said that the army needed to partner with the ministry to ensure adequate and proper procurement for its operational needs and barracks accommodation.

He also called for the support of the ministry in the area of training of personnel abroad toward strengthening the capacity of the officers.

According to him, the training will focus on operational capacity building, force sustainment and intelligence and analysis.

Buratai said that the army had been working with other services as well as other security agencies to address the prevailing security situation across the country.

