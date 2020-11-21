Defence minister, others inspect deep blue project facility in Benin

Kindly Share This Story:

Minister of Defence Bashir Magashi on Friday inspected the Deep Blue project also called the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure in Benin.

On the entourage of the Minister included the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, Director-General Nigerian Maritime Administrstion and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Bashiru Jamoh, and Representatives of the Chief of the Air Staff, among others.

Speaking shortly after the inspection, Magashi said that the deep blue project was a maritime security project designed to tackle insecurity and secure maritime assets in the country.

“All the services are involved in the project, NIMASA and Ports Authority are also involved.

“Each of us will play roles to ensure that the security of our maritime is secured.

“The project can take off anytime from now.

“We have seen the hanger and the commander has assured us that the arrival of the special mission aircraft will not be a problem.

“So, the project can immediately take off,” he said.

