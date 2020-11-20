Defection: Umahi sacks all political office holders from Sam Egwu’s LGA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Friday sacked all the political office holders from the Local Government Area of the first executive Governor and Senator representing Ebonyi North senatorial zone of the State, Dr Sam Egwu.

Even as many believed that the sack of the officeholders were connected with the Senator’s refusal to decamp to the All Progressives Congress, APC, the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Dr Kenneth Ugbala noted that their removal was meant to pave way for greater participation of Ebonyians in the governance of the State.

The sacked office holders are all from Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the State.

The statement issued by the SSG and Coordinating Commissioner, in line with the sack of the Government officials, noted that:

“In the avowed determination of Ebonyi State Government to allow greater participation of Ebonyians in governance, His Excellency the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE, has approved the removal from office of the following political office holders from Ohaukwu Local Government Area with immediate effect.

They are All the Coordinators, all the Executive Assistants, (EAs), all the Senior Technical Assistants, (STAs), all the Technical Assistants, (TAs), all the Liaison Officers and all the Management Committee Members of Development Centres in Ohaukwu LGA.

“In view of the above, all the affected former officers are directed to handover all the State Government property in their possession to the Secretary to the State Government before the close of work on Monday 23rd November 2020.

“Please ensure strict adherence to this directive.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: