Defection: Beware of Umahi, Ebonyi group warns APC leaders

The Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in the Diaspora (AESID) has warned the national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to be wary of its new catch, Governor Dave Umahi.

The association also commended some state lawmakers and cabinet members who refused to join the governor on his defection to the APC.

Reaction to the confirmation by the governor that he was leaving his party (PDP) to the APC, the Ebonyi indigenes advised the ruling party “to tread cautiously.”

In a statement signed Wednesday and made available to newsmen in Abuja by its President, Ambassador Paschal Oluchukwu, said Umahi, who has always boasted in videos awash in the social media that he is 100 per cent PDP and 100 per cent APC, should not be trusted by anybody.

“This is a very defining moment and a period of a great test of integrity for some politicians in our dear state.

“We commend the over eight members of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly who chose not to abandon their people and the political platforms that brought them to power despite threats, pressures and even suspensions.

“We also wish to commend the likes of the two-term member of the House of Representatives, Hon Lazarus Ogbee, Mrs Rebecca Ogbuewu and other appointees who resigned their positions as members of the State Executive Council. Our thumbs up also go to some of the elders and foundation members of the PDP for maintaining their stand that they shall remain dyed-in-the-wool members of the PDP which has given so many dividends to our dear State in the past two decades.

“On the other hand, knocks must be given to the elders and stakeholders of both parties who for porridge of yam is jumping into the fray with Umahi even when they had known him

“The APC national leadership should be aware that they are purchasing for themselves a baggage of controversies, and distractions and must therefore be advised to tread cautiously.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

