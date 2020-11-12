Death of my Health Commissioner devastating blow ― Ortom

Kindly Share This Story:

…I’m shocked and saddened – Sen Moro

By Peter Duru

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has described the death of his Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Emmanuel Ikwulono as a devastating blow to his administration.

The Commissioner died Wednesday of an undisclosed ailment at a Jos Hospital after surgery.

The Governor in s statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase described the late Dr. Ikwulono as a true professional who built a wonderful working relationship with other members of the State Executive Council within a period of only four months in which he served as Commissioner.

He said, “the death of Dr. Ikwulono is not only shocking and painful but has also created a vacuum very difficult to fill.

“He will be deeply missed by the Government and people of the state for his proactive efforts in tackling health challenges confronting Benue people, particularly the fight against COVID-19.”

The Governor prayed God to rest the soul of the deceased and also grant his family the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

Also, Comrade Abba Moro, the Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, in a statement by his Special Assistant, Azikiwe Ameh said he received with shock the news of the sudden death of the Commissioner who was his constituent.

Senator Moro in the statement said he was saddened by “this painful and untimely death, which occurred at a time that the service of the late Commissioner is mostly needed for the development of the health sector in Benue State and Benue South in particular.”

He sympathized with Governor Ortom, the State Executive Council, Agatu Local Government and the immediate family of Dr. Ikwoluno and prayed God to rest his soul.

