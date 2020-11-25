Death benefits: Lagos pays N215M to relatives of 60 deceased employees

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government through the state Universal Basic Education Board, LASUBEB, has paid a sum of N 215,132,707.78 as death benefits to the relatives of 60 of its employees who died in active service.

The Executive Chairman, LASUBEB, Mr. Wahab Alawiye-King, who disclosed this during the cheque presentation ceremony at the LASUBEB office in Maryland, Lagos, added that the insurance death benefit payment covers those who died in service between the year 2019 and 2020.

While appealing to them to be prudent in the management of the payments, Alawiye-King urged the beneficiaries to be mindful of the recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics indicating that the economy of the country is sliding into recession, stressing that such vital information should guide them in making informed decisions about their investments.

According to him, “I plead with you to avoid the lottery effect. The pandemic has made people device different means of deceiving people, thereby robbing them of their hard-earned money and resources”.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr. Makanjuola Olanrewaju, described the Lagos State Government as a trailblazer in lofty initiatives, saying that payment of the death benefits at this time, despite the pandemic and other competing needs of the State, speaks volumes of the government’s disposition to staff welfare.

Makanjuola also assured the State Government that the cheques received would be used for beneficial purposes by the relatives.

