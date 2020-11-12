Dana Air to commence Enugu route on Nov. 17, introduces Abuja-Owerri flights

Kindly Share This Story:

The management of Dana Air says it will commence daily flights from Lagos to Enugu and Abuja from Nov. 17, with additional flights between Abuja and Owerri.

The Chief Operating Officer of Dana Air, Mr Obi Mbanuzuo made the disclosure in a statement issued in Lagos on Thursday.

Mbanuzuo said that Dana Air would operate daily flights from Lagos to Enugu and Abuja, while additional flights had been introduced between Abuja and Owerri.

”The re-introduction of Enugu is part of our gradual and strategic route expansion drive and the frequent requests by our guests for us to return to Enugu and increase frequency between Abuja and Owerri, to serve our teeming guests.

”The hospitable people of Enugu require an airline that can take them from point A to B conveniently, on schedule, with seamless value-added services at very pocket-friendly fares.

“These are some of the options we are bringing to the good people of Enugu.’

”Our guests are advised to visit our website www.flydanaair.com, download our mobile on Google play or Applestore or better still chat with us on WhatsApp 07051190363 for safe and ease of reservation or booking,” he said.

Mbanuzuo said Dana Air was one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with a mixed fleet of nine aircraft and over 27 daily flights to Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Enugu.

The airline is reputed for its innovative online products and services, unrivalled on-time departures and arrival and world-class in-flight service.

