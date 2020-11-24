Customs Strike Force nab 2 smugglers, seized counterfeit goods worth N24.3m DPV

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

The Nigeria Customs Service Strike Force, Zone B on Tuesday says it has arrested two suspected smugglers and seized counterfeit goods worth N24.3 million Duty Paid Value, DPV.

This was also as it vowed to clamp down on the hideouts and wares of the smugglers in order to to the nearest minimum.

The Deputy Controller General, Olorukoba Ussaini Aliyu stated this while displaying some of the seizure to newsmen in Kano on Tuesday.

Aliyu warned the smugglers to desist from the activities and get a legitimate trade or relocate from the zone as he said no hiding place for the smugglers in the area.

According to him, “No way for them. Wherever they go, they have us to contend with. We have a message for them (smugglers) that they get a genuine legitimate trade or relocate. We will not stop at picking their wares, we will chase and trace them to ensure they are tried in the court and ensure they are jailed.

“We are not leaving any stone unturned. Whoever dare us will have him or herself to blame.

“We are here on the orders of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (Retd) to ensure that anything smuggling is nipped in the bud if not in totality but to the bearest minimum.

“We have made these seizure right before you here in the last three weeks and two suspected smugglers were also arrested,” Aliyu however said.

Items seized include bales of second hand clothes, foreign rice, vegetable oils, spaghetti and fake drugs amongst

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: