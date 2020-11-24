Cultists defy peace appeal, allegedly kill one in A’Ibom community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu

Cultists perpetrating violence in Inen Community Oruk Anam local government area of Akwa Ibom state have defied the appeal to drop their arms and embrace peace by the state government as they allegedly killed one Gilbert Adaiden last week.

It was gathered that Adaiden, 61, was killed less than one day after the CJ had visited the displaced persons and assured the violent cult groups that state government would take care of them if they dropped their arms and embraced peace.

by the hoodlums in his compound the day the State Chief Judge Justice, Godwin Abraham visited the area and and sue for peace among with the promise that state government would take care of them.

An eyewitness Okon Timothy said the victim was chased away from his family compound for misunderstandings he had with his brothers before he relocated to Inen Ekeffe where he built house and lived for many years .

“Gilbert left us for his own compound. He has lived in Inen Ekeffe for more than ten years . When the cultists invaded the community , he did not have where to run to and decided to stay in his house. But the cultists descended on the old man and clubbed him to death”

“Surprisingly the incident happened shortly after the Akwa Ibom state Chief Judge visited Displaced Persons where they are taking refuge in a camp last week and offered amnesty to the cultists to embrace peace so that the displaced families can return home, and normalcy returned to the community”.

.When newsmen contacted the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Odiko MacDon, he said his office is not aware of the death of the man, but promised to get back to them as soon as details of the incident is made available to his office.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: