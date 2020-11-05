Cross River will rise from the ashes – PDP stalwart

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov Ayade remains Captain of the ship

By Ike Uchechukwu

People’s Democratic Party ,PDP, Chieftain in the state, Arc Bassey Ndem, has asserted that the devastating destruction was an opportunity for a new and improved Cross River State adding that the state will rise from the ashes.

He also added that bitter lessons have been learned by all stakeholders but it was time to unite by supporting the governor to move the state forward .

In a statement on Wednesday he personally signed and made available to Vanguard ,he enjoined Cross Riverians to join hands in support of the Governor at this trying moment in the history of the state to turn things around for the forward movement of the state .

His words :”My heart is heavy, but even in despair, I see this as an opportunity for a new and improved Cross River State to rise from the ashes. Bitter lessons have been learned by all stakeholders.

” I wish the Governor, his Excellency Senator Ben Ayade the very best, as the buck stops on his table. We voted, but God Almighty put him in that position,at this very difficult and trying time, and it is for a purpose.

“Let us all join hands to support and encourage this Administration, renew our spirits and make up our minds to rise from the ashes and face a new, safe and prosperous Cross River State.

“The sad events of 23rd and 24th October 2020 have left any true citizen of cross river state in utter shock and despair.What started as a commendable EndSARS protest that showed the finest spirit of Nigerian youth and what this country can be, was hijacked by agents of darkness and twisted into an unprecedented descent into anarchy.

“We were reminded of the unexpected , longterm effects of this chaos, when we witnessed the Governor of Cross River State, pleading passionately with WAEC not to leave the state and relocate to Uyo,Akwa Ibom State.

“Their office,documents ,cars and equipment were all vandalized and burnt to ashes and they have already made a decision to relocate ,despite the Governors offer of temporary accommodation and vehicles.

“This means that thousands of Cross Riverians will now have to spend scarce resources and ply the dangerous Calabar-Uyo highway, just to handle routine matters concerning their education.

“The effect this will have on us as an already educationally disadvantaged state, is better left unsaid. Many other vital institutions and infrastructures have been rendered prostrate and it is only now that the terrible and heartbreaking picture of the magnitude of devastation in Calabar, Akpabuyo and Bakassi is emerging,” he said .

He further added that no other state in Nigeria faced the level of destruction Cross River is faced during the violence which erupted in many parts of the country.

“At this point in time , I believe all hands must be joined in support of the Governor who remains captain of the ship of state ,in the middle of very stormy waters. No other State in Nigeria has faced this level of attack and destruction and with such meagre resources at its disposal.

“This is not a time for distraction,finger pointing and blaming anybody at the Federal, State or Local government levels as such can only dissipate energy that should have been channelled into rebuilding and restoring our shattered infrastructure and social fabric.

“It is easy to sit in ones chair,with the benefit of hind sight, and pontificate on what anybody should have done. But when events are unfolding at a fast pace and the fog of war descends, then we must accept the decisions made for what they are ,learn from our mistakes and move on,” he stated .

