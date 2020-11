Kindly Share This Story:

After a 7 Day Voting by Nigerians via several social media handles and email, the Cross River State Commissioner for Health and head of the Cross River State #COVID19 Response Taskforce, Hon. Dr Betta Edu who is also the National Chairperson, Nigeria Health Commissioners’ Forum emerged the winner out of five nominees.

The other nominees were: Prof. Shamsideen Ogun, Dr. Azubuike Onyebuchi, Dr. Odoh Iyke, and Dr. Ngozi Onyia

