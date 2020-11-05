Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19: We’ve not recorded any case among corps members, staff — NYSC

On 11:04 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

COVID-19: We've not recorded any case among corps members, staff — NYSC

By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said that since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country, it has not recorded any case among its corps members and staff.

The Scheme also said, though the COVID-19 pandemic threatened socio-economic activities in the country, it has however remained visible through the contributions of corps members at containing the disease.

Director-General of the Scheme, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, stated this at the 2020 Batch ‘B’ Pre-Orientation Workshop, on Thursday.

READ ALSO: NYSC: All corps members to undergo Antigen-based Test – NCDC

Recall that the 2020 Batch ‘A’ stream one orientation course was suspended abruptly on the 18th of March, 2020 to avoid the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Orientation Camps.

However, the Ibrahim revealed that the Scheme had put measures in place to ensure that no case of the virus would be recorded when camps reopen on November 10.

He said: “Since the outbreak of the virus in the country, we have not recorded any case among our corps members and staff.

“Though the pandemic posed challenges to the socio-economic activities in the country and the rest of the world; the NYSC, being a dynamic organisation, remained visible, especially through the complementary

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!