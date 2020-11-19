COVID-19 palliative: Kano rakes in N900m, supports 270,000 vulnerable — C’ttee Chair

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Chairman, Kano State Palliative Distribution Committee on COVID-19, Professor Yahuza Bello on Wednesday evening says the state received about N900 million support from the State Government, philanthropists, and other corporate organisations to cushion the effect of the highly contagious disease.

This was even as Bello said it has extended it hands of help to not fewer than 270,000 vulnerable persons with the supports.

The Committee Chairman made this known on Wednesday while giving updates on measures taken in the State to curb the spread of the dreaded disease to the participants of the Senior course 43 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji who are in Kano on a study tour.

The meeting was resided over by the Deputy Governor, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna held at Africa Hall, Kano Government House.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Hassan Musa Fagge quoted Prof. Bello as saying, “Kano Government took a holistic approach towards cushioning the effect of the pandemic.

“The Committee received about N900 million support from the State Government, philanthropists, and other corporate organisations.

“We supported 270,000 vulnerable households in 3 rounds of distribution and this has helped in minimizing the effects of the pandemic,” Prof. Bello said.

The Deputy Governor, Dr. Gawuna who doubles as the Chairman Of the State Task Force Committee on COVID-19 however said the success achieved in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic is as a result of measures taken through a collaborative effort with various stakeholders.

He explained that Kano inaugurated its task force committee on COVID-19 on 13th March this year following the outbreak and upsurge in the number of cases in the country and globally.

He added that in the fight against the dreaded disease, the State Government established 6 isolation centres, trained over 1,500 personnel on infection prevention and control skills and activated 16 sample collection sites.

“We also strengthened collaboration with implementation partners, utilized ambulances and other vehicles for robust response and creation, engaged faith-based leaders and traditional rulers, created awareness and identification of suspected cases,” Dr. Gawuna.

In his remarks on behalf of the participants of the course, Squadron Leader O. O. Evulobi said they have benefitted from the experience gained during the tour.

He however expressed appreciation to the Kano State Government for the warm reception given to them.

The event was attended by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries, Co-Chair of the Task Force Committee on COVID-19, Professor Abdurrazaq Garba Habib, and Coordinator, Technical Response Team for COVID-19, Dr.Tijjani Hussaini.

