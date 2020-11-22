COVID-19: Nigeria records 246 fresh cases, 1 death

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria recorded 246 fresh cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday, bringing the total to 66,228 since the first case was confirmed on February 27, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has said.

The information contained in its verified website, said that one patient was confirmed dead, pushing the death toll to 1,166.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Nigeria has so far tested 739,216 persons.

The public health agency said that 102 COVID-19 patients were discharged within the period across the country.

According to NCDC, a total of 61,884 patients have recovered from the disease.

The health agency stated that the new cases were reported in 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory, with Lagos recording 66 new infections which took its total to 22,902.

Others states with a high number of new cases included Plateau, 63, FCT, 48, Kaduna, 21, Bayelsa, 19 and Rivers, 12.

The public health agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre was activated at Level 3 and had continued to coordinate the national response activities.

