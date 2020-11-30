COVID-19: NCDC announces 82 new cases

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 82 new infections of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Sunday.

The public health agency said that the infections brought the total number of cases in the country to 67,412.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria had tested 756,237 persons since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 was announced on Feb. 27, out of which 67,412 were positive.

The agency said the new infections were recorded in 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The public health agency announced two additional deaths and also disclosed that 236 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged after testing negative .

The NCDC stated that those discharged included 136 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines.

“A breakdown of cases by state can be found via covid-19.ncdc.gov.ng,” it noted.

It stated that Lagos State recorded the highest number of cases with 48, followed by Rivers, 8, Kwara and Yobe, 6 each and Katsina 5.

Other states were FCT, 3, Nasarawa, 2, Plateau, 1, Ogun, 1, Kano, 1 and Osun, 1.

According to it, as of November 2020, 82 new confirmed cases were recorded in the country.

The NCDC said that till date, 67,412 cases were confirmed, 63,055 cases discharged and 1,173 deaths recorded in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

82 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-48

Rivers-8

Kwara-6

Yobe-6

Katsina-5

FCT-3

Nasarawa-2

Plateau-1

Ogun-1

Kano-1

Osun-1 67,412 confirmed

63,055 discharged

1,173 deaths pic.twitter.com/0dXgT7xm17 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) November 29, 2020



The agency said that a multi-sectoral National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) was activated at Level 3, and have continued to coordinate the national response activities.

Meanwhile, the public health agency said that COVID-19 was still spreading, while urging Nigerians to wear a mask in public places to keep protecting themselves and their loved ones.

“#TakeResponsibility to stay safe and healthy, wear a mask in public spaces, wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

”Maintain physical distancing and protect yourself and loved ones from COVID-19,” it advised. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: