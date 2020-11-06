COVID-19: NAS donates PPEs to Abuja Health Centre

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The National Association of Seadogs, NAS, on Friday donated Personal Protection Equipment, PPEs to selected Primary Healthcare Centers, PHCs, in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The donation, the association explained is part of its response to engineering a safe and healthy society and COVID 19 protocol compliance.

Presenting the PPEs at the Comprehensive Health Care Centre Dei-Dei in Bwari Area council, the NAS Area Mate 8, Mr. Joachim Okudo, flanked by the Zuma Deck President (Capoon) Anderson Oseh, stated that the measure was to compliment efforts of government and other private stake holders in keeping Nigeria safe.

Okudo, who stressed the need for continued partnership amongst institutions and stakeholders for the greater good of humanity, promised that “the association will continue to work for humanity in all areas of human endeavour.”

Responding to the humanitarian gesture, the Medical Officer in charge of the PHC, Dr. Deborah Joshua Adebanke, thanked NAS for making the donation and promised to make judicious use of the PPEs which included sanitizers and face masks.

She appealed that such kind gesture should come more regularly in order to compliment the efforts of government.

While commending NAS for living up to its humanitarian responsibilities, by making the donation, she said the doors of the health facility was always open to welcome more support.

