COVID-19: Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa resumes Nov. 16

The Management of Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa, Nasarawa State has fixed Nov. 16 for the resumption of all academic activities in the institution.

The Rector of the federal polytechnic Nasarawa, Dr Abdullahi Ahmed, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Nasarawa Local Government Area.

Ahmed explained that the decision for the resumption of students and all academic activities was taken during the 455 Academic Board Meeting held at the polytechnic in Nasarawa.

The rector said that all the necessary guidelines and preventive measures against COVID-19 pandemic had been put in place to ensure free and safe academic environment.

Ahmed said that the use of facemasks, frequent hand washing, use of sanitisers, observing social and physical distancing among others must be strictly observed by all students and the polytechnic community.

He disclosed that the institution had set up students and staff sub-committee for observation and implementation of COVID-19 guidelines and protocols on the campus.

The rector warned that defaulters would be sanctioned accordingly in line with the approved penalties.

He advised that any suspected case of the virus should be reported to the Nasarawa Polytechnic Health Services for immediate referral to the nearest COVID-19 testing centre.

Ahmed revealed that arrangements had been concluded to fumigate the school environment before resumption of all academic activities in the institution.

He explained that the decontamination would carried out in classrooms, students’ hostel and other relevant places within the Nasarawa polytechnic.

Vanguard News Nigeria

