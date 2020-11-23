COVID-19: APFFLON urges FG to reduce 35% Customs duty on ambulances, medical equipment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dave Oludare

As part of efforts to boost health services in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the African Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON) has made a passionate plea to the Federal Government to reduce the 35 per cent customs duties on ambulances and other essential medical equipment.

A letter written to President Muhammadu Buhari by APFFLON President, Otunba Frank Ogunojemite, read: ‘’Freight forwarders under the aegis of APFFLON, as well as colleagues across board, health professionals and the entirety of Nigerians, are concerned with the unfortunate realities of high duties levied on ambulances and other medical equipment is at a time the world tilts towards relaxing levies on such essential items in this pandemic era.

‘’Your Excellency Sir, we find it really unfortunate and unguided that these essential vehicles and medical equipment’s are subjected to 35% duties while luxury vehicles also pay 35% duties. It is also strange that some special vehicles are prioritized over health services as these vehicles with H.S CODE 8705900 pay 10% customs duties.

‘’APFFLON, as a vibrant association of freight forwarders and logisticians in Nigeria has observed with keen interest the numerous efforts the presidency has put in via the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Ministry of Health, Nigeria Customs Services, Finance and Transportation Ministries, among others.

Some of these include palliatives for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), aviation sector, road transporters, among other interventions. However, the removal of the 35% customs duties on ambulances and other medical equipments could be a major accomplishment for the country in the post-COVID 19 era.

‘’We, therefore, urge the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Finance Ministry to intervene to reduce the Customs duty on ambulances or avail zero duties to aid more hospitals acquire these assets and up the nation’s fight against COVID-19.”

‘’As a group, our message to freight forwarders, logistics operators and haulage companies is to remain calm in the face of imminent review of government policies to accommodate their line of businesses and expand opportunities for their growth.

APFFLON has always been in the forefront of transparency, compliance to trade procedures and accountability.

‘’As we continue to pursue the interest of our members in the areas of operational challenges, and seeking amicable resolutions to trade disputes arising from government policies and other stakeholder’s actions; we assure the Presidency and all statutory agencies of government that we will remain an ever willing partner in the nation’s bid for progress.”

The APFFLON President also copied the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigerian Shippers council.

