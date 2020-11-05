Court remands three for allegedly vandalising Osun council property

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo on Thursday remanded three accused in Ilesa custodial Center for allegedly damaging the gate, doors and windows of a council secretariat in the state.

The three accused, Wasiu Idowu, 24, Adewale Adekunle, 25, and Damilola Adewumi, 30, were arraigned on five-count bordering on conspiracy, burglary, unlawfully assembly and malicious damage.

The charge sheet brought before the court by Police prosecutor, Inspector Fatoba Temitope stated that the three defendants conspired among themselves to break into Egbedore Local Government Secretariat, Ido-Osun and unlawfully damage the gates, windows and doors of the council.

He added that they unlawfully gathered to carry out the offence, thereby unleashed fear and panic in the neighbourhood.

An offence contrary to and punishable under Section 516, 414, 70 and 451 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

However, the three accused pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them. Their defence counsel, Akinwunmi Babatunde while applying for bail orally assured the court that they would not jump bail if granted.

The presiding Magistrate, Mrs Adijat Oloyade denied the application and remanded the accused at the custodial centre.

She adjourned the case to November 26, 2020, for hearing.

