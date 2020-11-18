Court remands five in correctional centre, adjourns to 3rd Feb for trial

Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

JUTICE Emeka Nwete of a federal High court in Warri, Delta state has adjourned to February 3rd 2021 for commencement of trial in a suit filed by the Inspector General of Police against some persons who among other allegations attempted to defraud and defame the character of the former Vice Chancellor of the Nigerian Maritime University, Delta state, Professor Maureen Etebu.

Before adjourning, the five defendants in court pleaded not guilty to the eight court charges read to them.

Justice Nwete also ordered that the five defendants be remanded in correctional centres pending commencement of the trial on February 3rd 2021.

Meanwhile His Lordship also adjourned to Friday 20, 2020 to entertain bail applications filed by counsels.

The five defendants are Dr. Vincent Akpoveta(38yrs), Stanley Erobosa (40yrs), Doboikiabo Warmate(47yrs), Edgar Daniel Biu(47yrs) and Ibrahim Abubarkar (34yrs).

Counsel to the Police N.A. Ukpebor had opposed the bail applications, pleading that the court should grant accelerated hearing on the matter.

