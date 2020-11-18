Breaking News
Translate

Court remands five in correctional centre, adjourns to 3rd Feb for trial

On 5:37 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

courtBY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

JUTICE  Emeka   Nwete  of a federal High court in Warri, Delta state has adjourned to February  3rd 2021  for  commencement of trial in  a suit filed by the Inspector General of Police  against some persons who  among other allegations attempted to defraud and defame the character of the  former Vice Chancellor of the Nigerian Maritime University,  Delta state, Professor Maureen Etebu.

Before adjourning, the five defendants in court pleaded not guilty to the eight court charges read to them.

Justice Nwete also ordered that the five defendants be remanded in correctional centres pending commencement of the trial on February 3rd 2021.

READ ALSO: Police accuse woman, 3 children of killing ex-husband

Meanwhile His Lordship also adjourned to Friday 20, 2020 to entertain bail applications filed by counsels.

The five defendants are Dr. Vincent Akpoveta(38yrs), Stanley Erobosa (40yrs), Doboikiabo Warmate(47yrs), Edgar Daniel Biu(47yrs) and Ibrahim Abubarkar (34yrs).

Counsel to the Police N.A. Ukpebor had opposed the bail applications,  pleading that the court should grant accelerated hearing on the matter.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!