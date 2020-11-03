Breaking News
Court remands 51-year-old man for raping, injuring 14-year-old stepdaughter

An Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered that one Jayeoba Oluwafemi, 51, be remanded at the Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti, for allegedly raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Police prosecutor, Insp. Caleb Leramo, said the offence was committed on Oct. 4 at Ado-Ekiti.

He said the defendant unlawfully raped his stepdaughter when her mother went out, injuring her in the process.

According to him, the offence is punishable under Section 2(2) of the Ekiti State Gender-Based Violence Prohibited Law, 2019.

He added that he had duplicated the case file and sent a copy to the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

Counsel to the defendant, who pleaded not to be named, requested for a short adjournment pending the outcome of the case from the DPP’s office.

In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Abdulhamid Lawal said the wife of the accused allegedly cast aspersion to her husband’s character.

“She said her husband is not a responsible man and this led to his suspension from work,” Lawal said.

“It is in the interest of social justice to order the man to be remanded and I hereby so order,” the Magistrate declared and adjourned the case to Dec. 2 for mention.

