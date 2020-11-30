Court orders IGP to prosecute businessman, firm over alleged forgery

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Inspector general of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, to commence the prosecution of a businessman, Chika Ikenga, his firm, Eunisell Chemicals Limited over their alleged involvement in forgery.

The Court, in a judgement that was delivered by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, also directed the Deputy Inspector General, DIG, Michael Anthony Ogbizim of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, FCID, and Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Augustine Sanomi, who is the Commissioner of Police, Legal at the FCID, to ensure the execution of the order.

The judgement followed a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1580/2019, which was filed by Kenneth Amadi, Hapiness Amadi and Idip Nigeria Limited.

The Plaintiffs had among other things, sought an order of mandamus to compel the Respondents to refile a charge that was earlier entered against Ikenga, Suraj Yakubu and Eunisell Chemicals, which was withdrawn by Police.

In their motion on notice, the Plaintiffs urged the court to compel the IGP, Ogbozi and Sanomi to refile the charge marked: CR/361/2018 and prosecute Ikenga, Yakubu and Eunisell Chemicals on “offences of false information, forgery and false personation”.

In his judgement, Justice Taiwo held that prayers of the Plaintiffs deserved to succeed.

“The respondents are hereby compelled to refile the charge and prosecute Chika Ikenga, Suraj Yakabu and Eunisell Chemicals Ltd for the offences of false information, forgery and false impersonation as contained in charge No.CR/361/18 between the Inspector General of Police and Chika Ikenga, Suraj Yakubu & Eunisell Chemicals Ltd which charge was filed on the 5th of October, 2018 and withdrawn on the 26th of February, 2019.

“Consequently, the court further orders that the order of court to refile the charge and prosecute the aforementioned persons shall be carried out within 14 days by the respondents on the receipt of the enrolled order of this court”, Justice Taiwo held.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: