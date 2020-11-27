Court frowns on EFCC’s failure to produce witness 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Ajihromanus

Hon Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Special Offenses Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, yesterday, expressed her displeasure with the EFCC for failing to produce any of their witnesses in their case against Mr Mark Obisesan and four others. Justice Solebo frowned at the prosecution’s unpreparedness and warned that the court would strike out the case if the EFCC fails to produce its witnesses at the next sitting.

Mr Obisesan along with four other people, is being charged under Section 370 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State for allegedly being in possession of a forged cheque.

However, the counsel in charge of the case for the EFCC failed to appear in court at a previous hearing last month and yesterday failed to produce their witnesses.

Mr Mark Obisesan is an information technology expert and the CEO of Rianol Energy, an ethanol production company whose sole aim is to push and encourage the use of ethanol as a cheaper, greener and much safer domestic use of fuel in place of kerosene and cooking gas.

The trial Judge, Justice Sherifat Solebo, has adjourned the case to 28 January 2021.

