Court dissolves witch doctor’s 3-year-old marriage over blackmail

An Ile-Tuntun Customary Court in Ibadan, on Tuesday dissolved a three-year-old marriage between a witch doctor, Isola Gbolagade and his estranged wife, Yetunde on grounds of blackmail.

Delivering judgment, the President of the court, Chief Henry Agbaje held that the court was duty bound to put an end to the relationship since both parties have signified their intentions to separate.

”In the interest of peace, the union between Gbolagade and Yetunde is hereby dissolved,” he said.

Agbaje ordered Gbolagade to pay N7,500 to Yetunde to enable her resettle in an apartment.

Earlier, Gbolagade in a petition, said he sought for the divorce to ”avoid any reason for bloodshed”.

“My lord, I have no child with Yetunde. She has tarnished my image around town in order to destroy my calling as a witch doctor and to prevent people from seeking remedies to their spiritual problems from me.

“Yetunde is spreading false accusations that I am using my customers’ destiny or glory to enrich myself and aid my profession.

“She also threatened to kill me,” Gbolagade said.

In her response, Yetunde who did not deny the allegations, said that Gbolagade was a wicked man who abuses her.

Vanguard News Nigeria

