Court dissolves 15-year-old marriage over theft, abandonment

Kindly Share This Story:

A Customary Court in Mapo, Ibadan on Wednesday dissolved a 15-year-old marriage between a trader, Basirat Rahmon, and her estranged husband, a “spiritual consultant”, Olaide, over complaints bordering on theft and abandonment.

In her petition, Rahmon, who lives in Olodo area in Ibadan said that Olaide, accused her husband of stealing N650,000.

Delivering judgment, the President of the court, Chief Ademola Odunade dissolved the marriage in the interest of peace

“Any marriage built on a shaky foundation such as Basirat and Olaide, will not last,’ he said.

Consequently, the president granted custody of the children to Rahmon.

The arbitrator also ordered Olaide to pay his ex-wife a monthly feeding allowance of N20,000 for the children.

Earlier, Rahmon, said that Olaide was irresponsible and uncaring.

“He stole N650,000 that I kept in my safe in the bedroom. He bought a plot of land with N450,000 out of the stolen money.

“When I asked for my money, he threatened to terminate my life,” he said.

However, the respondent opposed the suit, claiming that he still loved his wife.

Olaide, who is a “spiritual consultant” blamed the problem in his marriage on father and mothers-in-law whom he accused of interfering in his marriage.

“I didn’t steal her money, I used it to buy her a piece of land. She has been supportive especially towards my occupation,” he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: