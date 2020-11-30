Correctional Service suspends senior official over recruitment scam

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Nigerian Correctional Service, NCoS, has announced the suspension of a Deputy Controller of Corrections, DCC Abubakar Mohammed Sani, over a recruitment scam.

Sani was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, before Justice Hadiza Sabi’u Shagari of the Federal High Court Katsina on a six-count charge of conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence.

The Service in a statement by its spokesman, DCC Augustine Njoku, said it had on October 26 and on the approval of Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) n the suspended the officer based on the charge of gross misconduct reported against him.

“The Controller General of Corrections Ja’afaru Ahmed in a statement said the Service will not take lightly any case of any case of misconduct against any personnel of the service.

It can be recalled that recently the CDCFIB approved the dismissal of seven (7) senior officers from the Service based on the recommendation of the Senior Officers Disciplinary Committee.

The CGC called on members of the Public with similar or any case against members of staff to forward such to the office for appropriate disciplinary actions.

“He assures the Public of the safe and humane custody of all those legally committed”, the statement added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: