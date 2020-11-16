Corps member gives birth to baby girl at NYSC camp in Ekiti

Kindly Share This Story:

One of the 653 NYSC members deployed in Ekiti State as part of the 2020 “Batch B Stream 1A’’ was delivered of a baby girl at Emure-Ekiti on Monday.

This came just as the NYSC in Ekiti State introduced a “Camp Court’’ to try erring corps members

The NYSC Public Relations Officer in the state, Mrs Rose Onoja, broke the news of the child’s birth in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti.

She said the new mother had to be rushed to the clinic at the camp soon after her registration as she was falling into labour. From the Clinic, she was taken to the General Hospital, Emure, where she was delivered of the baby.

Both mother and baby are in good condition, Mrs Onoja stated.

Speaking later on the introduction of the Camp Court, the Ekiti NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs Mary Chikezie said it was part of new strategies aimed at instilling discipline among corps members.

Chikezie warned against acts of contravention of the rules and regulations of the NYSC and said: “we urge all corps members to adhere to the rules. As a matter of fact, there is a Camp Court for the trial of any erring one.

“Also, in order to maintain safety of all corps members on camp due to COVID 19 pandemic, we have ensured that necessary

