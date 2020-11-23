Breaking News
Coronavirus: Tunisia overtakes China in number of contamination

The Tunisian Ministry of Health said on Saturday that 1,206 new cases of coronavirus were identified out of 4,028 tests carried out on November 20, bringing the total number of infections since the beginning of the epidemic to 87,471.

According to local media, Tunisia has therefore overtaken China where the number of people infected with the coronavirus stands at 86,414.

On the other hand, 68 deaths were recorded the same day, bringing the total to 2,752 deaths since March 2, 2020.

Addressing the governors on Saturday in Tunis, the Tunisian Prime Minister, Hichem Mechichi, described the health situation in the country as “serious” in view of the increase in the number of Covid-19 infections.

He called for the combined efforts of all stakeholders to contain the spread of the virus.

