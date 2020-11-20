Congress commends Benue govt for initiating first Youth Confab

Kindly Share This Story:

…invests Ortom’s Chief of Staff Youth Ambassador

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Nigeria Youth Congress, NYC, has commended the Benue state government for its youth friendly posture by initiating the forthcoming Benue Youth Conference.

The NYC observed that the decision of the government to host the conference in the state for the first time would avail the youths a veritable platform to speak up on issues that directly affect them.

Benue state Chairman of the NYC, Comrade Issac Mtom who made the assertion Thursday in Makurdi, at the investiture of Mr. Terwase Orbunde, Chief of Staff to the Benue State Governor, as a Youth Ambassador said the deposition of the government to the youths of the state was highly commendable.

He said Mr. Orbunde was nominated for the honour due to his exemplary lifestyle and his youth friendly disposition, stressing “you are a friend of the youths, and we know how as the Chief of Staff to Governor Samuel Ortom you have been working hard to ensure that the Governor achieves his objective of a better Benue.

“We are happy with the success recorded by this government, how it manage the ENDSARS protest and ensured that Benue did not witness any crisis and we acknowledge the roll you played supporting the Governor to achieve that. It is the cumulation of this that prompted your nomination as a Youth Ambassador.”

While accepting the honor, Mr. Orbunde stated that the Ortom-led government was working round the clock to better the lot of Benue youths adding that “a lot is being achieved in the area of youths empowerment because the Governor has a very robust and comprehensive approach to tackling challenges facing our youths.

“The forthcoming Benue Youth Summit is one of those. We know that our future is in our hands because we will get old and leave the stage but I will advise that you ensure that you invest your time, money and energy wisely in order to properly position yourselves to achieve what God has destined for you.

“On our part, we owe it a duty to ensure that your tomorrow is better than your today and I can assure you that this government is working assiduously to achieve that.”

