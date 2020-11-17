Concept of Nigerian youths as distinct social category – Emeka Ikedi

Kindly Share This Story:

The concept of youths as leaders of tomorrow has constricted a very important social category to the political fringe and reduced a demographic majority to political minority, this needs to change.

This position document, amongst other things I believe seeks to advance an agenda that will enable the Nigerian youth scale the wall of exclusion in leadership.

Considering an estimated population of 68 million Nigerian youths, put in context, this is twice the population of Ghana and even more bigger than the population of United kingdom, to further buttress this context if Nigerian youths population were to be a nation, unarguably it will be the fourth largest country in Africa and 19th in the world. By sheer numerical strength it would therefore be a major country.

However despite the foregoing the Nigerian youths has since our nation return to democratic rule in 1999 been kept in the wings and fringes of leadership. By the position of this document I personally refuse to see the Nigerian youths as merely a representation of tomorrow’s leadership but a distinct social category of people who are educated, resilience, competent and prepared for the task of today’s leadership a few example of our National history further buttresses the fact that when given the opportunity, the Nigerian youths possesses the capacity to lead and with distinction.

The likes of Late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Ahmadu Bello, Obafemi Awolowo Anthony enahoro and other nationalists who fought and got Nigerians independence did so as youths with the right attitude, patriotism, Education, sincerity, diligence and commitment. they never saw their ages as barrier they utilised their youthfulness. Importantly they were more purposeful and United in the struggle for the countries independence and others, the ability to perform was their key choice.

Another scenario that further backs up the positive out come of youth INCLUSIVENESS in governance was the emergence of Ifeanyi ugwuanyi as Enugu state governor that saw him discover, recruit and support capable youths to occupy various elective and appointive position in the state, recall that during his first term in office most of his personal aide, majority of development center administrators and members, party officials at grass root level were youths of remarkable capacity. they worked closely with the governor, they learnt a lot about leadership, governance and it’s demands in a democracy like ours, that was the reason they diligently worked for his re-election at poll which eventually came out to be the best governorship election result in the state since 1999.

Democracy being a representation of the people in government considering the fact that it is a game of numbers and as such expected to mirror the demographic composition of the population. Going by this understanding it is safe to say that not only is youth a demographic majority in Nigeria but also a distinct social category and as such I believe it is right for them to be given it’s rightful representation in leadership just as gender has attained recognition at a distinct social category.

Admittedly, youth in “itself” is not a credentials for leadership, for me youth in this context relates to credible and competent young Nigerians. Now as a pioneer of the Youth O Clock movement that undoubtedly would bring about the much anticipated change Imo state has lacked for years, having seen the much positive outcome of youth INCLUSIVENESS in governance and as a grassroot leader who wants the best for the youths. My position is to discover youths with leadership potentials encourage them to harness it by assigning responsibility to them, also empower youths from poor background to excel.

Unlike some of my colleagues that believe youths are only good for political thuggery and social media ululations during elections I believe in human capacity building, youths are the leaders of today not tomorrow as being widely said or held.

Positive participation in governance processes is what I refer to as the meaningful contribution of young people in every stage and at every level of governance (country, state or community level). This may translate into youth participation before, during and after election processes; it may translate into young people in cabinet serving as examples and role models or better ambassadors for the youth constituency; it may also translate into young people desisting from corruption and related practices; it may also translate into governments including young people in every aspect of the development ladder. The negative participation would mean the reverse of the aforementioned.

Youth INCLUSIVENESS in governance processes has gradually increased over the years. However, the percentage of young people who are actively involved or included in the administration of the state is still very low. The challenge of facing prosecution or political intimidation by the regimes is a militating factor against young people who would want to express alternative views.

Legal challenges like age limits also affect participation at the highest level. Youth participation from a broader scope should include inclusion of young people at every stage or level or governance, political processes and the freedom to express alternative views. Young people should continue to push for additional spaces for their inclusion and voices. Youth constitute the bulk of the African population, and designing the future or direction of the continent should be done with the active participation and inclusion of young people at all levels.

Young people with the right mindset and experience are in abundance. If that demographic is tapped and better utilized for the best interest of the continent, the better Africa will be, the better Nigeria would be. With the the Youth O Clock movement It is my belief that we are marching towards our goal, but still very far from it Youth INCLUSIVENESS in governance has not yet yielded the required dividend and That is what I am here to push, join me as we make the youths great again.

