Compassionate Capitalism deadly virus that will bury Capital Flight in Africa ― Lambert

The leader of Africa’s first Economic War and the Philosopher behind Africa’s Compassionate Capitalism, Charles N Lambert has reiterated that Compassionate Capitalism will bury Capital Flight, paralyze Economic Exploitation and bring Africa’s Economic Independence.

Lambert’s compassionate Capitalism is Africa’s very first economic ideology which he has tagged the “Ubuntu Spirit” designed to bridge the development divide and interconnect Africa through 28 basic human needs Apps.

Compassionate capitalism is an economic system meant to make a lot of money, help a lot of people, and have a lot of fun thereby causing massive economic development in Africa.

While emphasizing that nothing can stop Compassionate Capitalism in Africa, Lambert in a post on Facebook said “I declared Africa’s first economic war because I had the most confidence in Compassionate Capitalism to defeat the Imperialists.

“Compassionate Capitalism is a deadly virus that will bury Capital Flight, paralyze Economic Exploitation and bring Africa’s Economic Independence.

“Compassionate Capitalism cannot be stopped by any kind of vaccine in its spread so it will swallow global economies far away from African shores crowning Africa as the new Super Power by 2030 without Fail.”

Africa First!