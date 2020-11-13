Community Policing: We need your trust, support – IGP begs Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

…as 288 Special Constables pass out

…the public holds a battered image of police – Obiri

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has appealed to Nigerians to once again support and trust the police on their fight to eradicate crime in the country.

He also stated that for any policing architecture to succeed, it must not alienate from the citizens it’s established to protect.

The IGP made this known on Friday while addressing 288 Special Constabularies at Police Training School ,Odukpani during their passing out parade.

Adamu represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, Zone 6 Calabar, Zaki Ahmed said that for the police to achieve its mandate optimally, the police have to look beyond logistics, motivation and consider the importance of returning policing to the community.

His words :”The programme is a brain child of the Inspector-General of Police initiated as one of the strategies of the Nigeria Police designed to employ an all-inclusive mechanism to aid the police in the quest to achieve its internal security mandate in the country.

“The increasing complexity of crime and the challenges of policing a vast and diverse country like ours gave birth to this people oriented method that will bring about trust, consent and partnership between the police and the people.

“For any policing architecture to succeed, it must not alienate the citizens it’s established to protect. To optimally achieve this mandate, the police have to look beyond logistics, motivation and consider the importance of returning policing to the community.

“This however, requires that the Nigeria Police should continually engage the citizens in seeking their inputs and soliciting the support of all in addressing these peculiar challenges that affect our diverse localities.

“It is for this reason that the Police Management considered the adoption of citizen-driven pathways for the purpose of identifying,dissecting and prioritizing security threats as well as working together to evolve strategies directed at tackling these threats,” he said .

Earlier,Commandant ,Police Training School, Odukpani, ACP Nachor Obiri said the programme was one of the numerous strides of President Mohammadu Buhari taken to reform and improve security of Nigerians.

He said:”This programme is one of the numerous strides taken to reform and improve on the security of Nigerians.You are hereby reminded of the need to live above board.

“The members of the society hold a battered impression about us,you are therefore urged to go all out as worthy ambassadors and perform your duties with a view of erasing the impression.

“Always remain loyal to the course of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the tenets of the force you have now found to be part of. You should shun all forms of bribery and corruption, avoid any sort of brutality and despise arrogance.

“You have undergone a modicum training in the cardinal areas of Community Policing, Professional Studies, Legal Studies, Liberal Studies and other areas of responsibilities as it regards the core values of securing life and property of citizens in your various communities.

“Your people are now expected to sleep with their two eyes closed.Today I stand here to inform you that the task ahead of you is enormous and requires both professional and human development skills which will enable you interact more efficiently and effectively with the society,” he said.

