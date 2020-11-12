Breaking News
Translate

Ibadan Animal College secures JAMB approval for admission of candidates

On 11:04 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

JAMB

The Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Ibadan, has secured approval from JAMB to use the latter’s platform for admission into its two-year National Diploma courses.

The college offers diploma courses in Animal Health and Production Technology, Science Laboratory Technology, Fisheries Technology, Statistics, Computer Science and Veterinary Laboratory Technology.

READ ALSOAbubakar Shekau, 85 others top list of Army most wanted terrorists

Its Registrar, Rev. Babatope David, said in a statement issued in Ibadan on Thursday that candidates interested in any of the diploma courses must have sat for JAMB examination.

He advised interested candidates who scored 120 marks or more at the JAMB examination, but did not choose the college to apply for “Change of Institution and Course’’.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!