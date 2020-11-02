Coalition commends US Govt on successful rescue of citizen in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

*Seeks sack of service chiefs, restructuring of security architecture

*Says action confirms security chiefs not on top of security situation, intelligence failure

*its a breach of Nigeria’s security territorial integrity,it however claims

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-A coalition of 102 peace and good governance groups has commended the United States Government for Saturday’s successful rescue of American citizen from terrorists’ cell in Nigeria.

The coalition, however, expressed shocked that American Navy Seal carried out successful rescue operation in the country without the involvement and the knowledge of Nigerian security services.

Recall that the U.S. Navy SEAL Team 6 led the overnight mission in northern Nigeria, where fighters loyal to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State had held the abductee, identified as Philip Nathan Watson, 27, hostage and demanding more than $1 million from his family members, who are missionaries.

Reacting in a statement, Sunday, the group which said the action of the US Navy Seal was in flagrant abuse of Nigeria’s territorial sovereignty, also berated the security services, especially the service chiefs for being ignorant of the development, noting that it was a confirmation that they had outlived their purposes in the nation’s security architecture.

Besides, the group working under the umbrella of Coalition of 102 Civil Society for Peace and Good Governance (COSOGOG), said the implications of the US Navy Seal’s action was that Nigeria was porous that can fall to any foreign invasion easily, blaming it on what they described as the professional inadequacies of the nation’s security chiefs.

To this end, the group in the statement, signed by Dr Ibrahim Gadzama as National Coordinator and Barr. Gboyega Fayemi as National Secretary appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari not only to immediately sack the service chiefs but also restructure the entire security architecture of the country for efficiency.

” We, the entire management and members of this group wish to commend the American government and their navy seal team 6 for rescuing one of its citizens who was kidnapped in Niger Republic and later moved to Nigeria by bandits. This show of patriotism and commitment by the US government is phenomenal.

” However, this action by the US Seal did not only how a very big breach of our sovereignty as a nation but also indicate that there is a big gap in our country’s security architecture,” it said.

The group insisted given the development, President Buhari must take immediate action by sacking the service chiefs.

“We call for an immediate action against those entrusted with the security of our nation. All the service chiefs must be sacked and replaced with committed younger officers before it is too late,” it added.

The group further said in the statement that,” We know that in a matter of days, we may begin to get some cosmetic responses from our security forces justifying the raid or giving excuses for their failure, but the obvious fact is that this raid by America Navy Seal has further confirmed our position that our security chiefs are not on top of their game and need to go home.”

“The service chiefs and our intelligence community have lost ideals to defeat our current security challenges. The morale in the security forces, especially the Armed Forces is now very low.

” If the American Seal can enter into Nigeria unchecked, undetected and rescue a kidnapped citizen, it then goes to show that our intelligence and the entire security architecture is faulty which consequently requires a total overhaul,”it insisted.

According to the coalition, “This US operation has further exposed us to the world that our country is vulnerable and prone to external and internal attack or attacks any day, hence there is an urgent need not only to relieve the service chiefs of their positions but a total restructuring of the entire security architecture.”

The statement read further: ” We are convinced that Mr President has good vision and mission for Nigeria. We know that he is passionate about citizens of the country. But it is unfortunate that those at the helm of affairs in the security sector have lost sound ideals to deliver in this regard.

“There is no denying the fact that the service chiefs, having spent more than five years in of service have carried out some reforms and effected some changes in their respective forces but we strongly feel they are now bereft of new ideas on how to tackle the increasing security challenges. We feel that given this situation, it is the time for them to go.

” In other countries, they should have ordinarily resigned by now but since we know they won’t do that, we jointly appeal to Mr President to as a matter of national security, urgently sack them.

“It is to replace them with younger officers who still have the zeal to transform the Armed Forces and other security sectors.”

VANGUARD

