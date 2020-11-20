CNN report on Lekki described as organised falsehood against Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe (ANPE) has knocked Cable News Network (CNN) over its report on the Lekki shooting, describing it as an organised falsehood against Nigeria.

In a communique released at the end of an emergency general meeting, ANPE said it discovered that CNN’s report was not only misleading but riddled with no fewer than nine errors.

The ANPE said it came to this conclusion after analysing the report as well as the testimonies of stakeholders at the ongoing Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution.

Among others, in the communique signed by President, Dr Agwu Onyeke alongside 13 others and made available to newsmen on Sunday, ANPE said the CNN’s report was hurriedly put in place and relied on information that was gleaned from the social media space.

The group, however, advised the American news channel to desist from acts and actions that would set the country on fire.

