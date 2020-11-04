CNG picks holes in NGF meeting

Kindly Share This Story:



says most of the govs’ resolutions misplaced

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG,has said that though the expanded meeting of the Northern Governors’ Forum,NGF, was a welcome development in the search for improved northern cohesion, some issues raised were apt while most were misplaced.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna on Wednesday,

Abdul-Azeez Suleiman ,CNG spokesperson, said the group acknowledged the meeting of the Northern Governors Forum with traditional rulers, members of the National Assembly, the Inspector General of Police and Chief of Staff to the President in Kaduna recently.

” We particularly commends the dedicated efforts of the Forum’s Chairman, Governor Simon Bako Lalong for convening a meeting of such magnitude with the resolve of making it regular.”

“We however, are convinced that whereas the expanded meeting is a welcome development in the search for improved northern cohesion, and some issues raised were apt, most are nevertheless misplaced.”

“Therefore, while we have some points of convergence with the decisions reached at the NGF meeting, we at the same time, have several points of divergence with most of them.”

CNG said it has no quarrel with NGF’s observation on the need for stated roles for traditional rulers.

” The CNG is as well in convergence with NGF on the need for quick resolution of the overdrawn ASUU misunderstanding with the Federal Government.”

” We also agree with the NGF that to a large extent, social media platforms have been turned into avenues for dissemination of fake and dangerous information.”

” We also welcome the decision to sustain periodic engagements with other segments of northern leadership and critical stakeholders.”

The CNG while converging with the NGF on some points, was however in serious divergence on many other points and found the NGF meeting fundamentally flawed in many respects.

“Essentially, the agenda for the NGF meeting was grossly misplaced in the sense that it accorded more relevance to the#EndSARS and the social media failings which should by far not be the major focus for concern for the North at the moment,” they said.

” The CNG and indeed the vast majority of the cultured northerners are disappointed that such a meeting of northern governors and traditional leaders, elected representatives and top federal government officials from the North should find it more important to dwell on #EndSARS and social media and neglecting the more serious issues of security, youth restiveness, unemployment, poverty, dwindling fortunes of agriculture and general economic decline.”

” We are disappointed that such a meeting should lack the courage to make clear pronouncements on the unprovoked attacks on northerners and their properties at a time when their southern counterparts are proposing claims of trillions of Naira in compensation for their people.”

” We are disappointed that the meeting lacked the requisite statesmanship to define the northern position with regards to the falsified reports around the fictitious attacks on Lekki protesters that is causing the nation international worries.”

“It is disappointing that the meeting felt to see as priority the need to send a delegation to ascertain the extent of damage and to console the affected northerners in the southern states.”

“We are disappointed that the meeting did not have the presence of mind to discuss the necessity of compensating the innocent northerners who were unnecessarily attacked, assaulted, killed, displaced and deprived.”

While hoping the northern governors and other leaders would rethink the the apparent weak position adopted at the meeting and redeem their failure to articulate a more favourable northern position, the CNG expressed reservations regarding the two committees set up, their stated functions and the all important issue of implications.

They said in the past, several committees have been variously charged with tasks of recommending the way forward for the region.

“But regrettably, a lot of the recommendations, viable though they may be, have characteristically been consigned to the dust bin of history.

While hoping that it will be different, at least this time around, we also expect that genuinely patriotic and productive minds would be engaged for meaningful imput particularly for the Youth and Civil Society Committee which is expected to engage the youths with a view to addressing thier pressing demands to put to rest their agitations,” they said.

