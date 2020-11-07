Cleft stigmatisation: Some parents induce death of affected babies

Kindly Share This Story:

As Smile Train enhances stakeholders capacity, synergy for free treatment

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Nchechi Nziwu

PORT HARCOURT – STAKEHOLDERS have been enjoined to embrace partnership commitment to free treatment of cleft in Nigeria as stigmatisation and ignorant move some parents to induce death of affected babies.

Stakeholders were jolted to this realisation in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, at a South-South Zonal Cleft Forum on the theme, Planning For Sustainable Comprehensive Cleft Care, facilitated by Smile Train, a global intervener championing free treatment of cleft across the world with presence in Africa since 2002.

Cleft is a common birth difference that mutilates the lip or palate when certain body parts and structures do not fuse together during fetal development from yet unknown causes but associated with risk factors likely environmental, lack of proper nutrition as well as genetics.

Dr. Benjamin Kejeh, South South Coordinator of Smile Train programme said, “There is the challenge of having to disabuse people in our communities of ignorance about the condition, having to assure them that no Nigerian should die for having cleft and none should live with it.

“You find out that many of them are ashamed, many not comfortable with it. Some children are even hidden at home, some killed at birth. Some parents will tell you it is my wife that caused it, some say it is curse from their gods, some say they are poisoned during pregnancy.

“We need to tell them that whatever is the cause, the cleft child can leave and be prominent tomorrow. So this cleft lip or palate should not be a reason a child should be killed, or for parents to be ashamed or stigmatised by the community. They should bring cleft persons for the corrective operation that is absolutely free.”

Prof Oladimeji Akadiri, a surgeon from the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, said, “As far as expertise is concerned, there has been a quantum leap from where we were before Smile Train came in.

“The body has been able to send people out on sponsorship to train surgeons. Now they are training nurses, speech therapists and others. But we can’t leave the responsibility to this body alone.

“Government through its health ministry must have clear policies for endemic conditions like cleft. Government must enhance funding and training for caregivers in order to help cleft patients.”

The forum tasked community leaders, social welfare personnel, churches, and other critical stakeholders to champion enlightenment of the vast ignorant populace to embrace early response to tackling cleft in the society.

