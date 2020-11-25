Chookar wins worship song of the year at lima award

Kindly Share This Story:

Chookar wins big again at the just concluded 2020 Lima Award. After dominating all year long, Chookar’s chart-topping single “I Rejoice In You,” has been named the Worship Song of the Year at the annual Love World International Music Awards. Chookar kicked off 2020 with the release of I Rejoice In You, which topped the Nigerian and Ghana ITunes Charts for several weeks, cementing her place as a global superstar.

A grateful Chookar celebrated the achievement. “I had a lot of proud moments in 2020, so it’s almost like an everyday moment for me,” she said.

The week kicked off with IPPC (International Pastors and Partners Conference), special performances, fan events, interviews and it ended with the grand finale on Sunday the 22nd with Chookar winning a cash price of $50,000 at the LIMA Awards presented to her by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

